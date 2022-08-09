Boil order issued for northeast Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A boil order is in effect for a portion of Bloomington's residents and businesses following a Tuesday morning water main break.
Those affected by the boil order are customers located on the 1300 block of E. Empire Street and 1211 Towanda Avenue, Bloomington spokeswoman Katherine Murphy said in a Tuesday morning news release.
Murphy said customers in that area should boil their water for at least five minutes before using.
The boil order will remain in effect until Wednesday at the earliest or until laboratory sampling confirms that the water quality has been restored, Murphy said. Customers will receive a notification at that time.
Customers in the affected area will receive notification when the order ends. People should call the Bloomington Public Works Department at 309-434-2225 between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Bloomington Police Department non-emergency number at 309-820-8888 outside of office hours.
