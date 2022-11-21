Boil order continues for Downs

DOWNS — The village of Downs has been under a boil order for much of the past week, and it is unclear when the order might be lifted.

Village officials did not respond to multiple email and phone messages seeking more information about the situation as of press time Monday.

A boil order was implemented Nov. 14, lifted Nov. 16 and then reinstated Nov. 18, according to the village's website. It cites freezing pipes as the reason for the most recent order. "Expect low water pressure and poor-quality water," it said.

Water consumers under a boil order should boil all drinking and culinary water for at least five minutes before use, according to the Illinois EPA. This is due to the potential for bacteria in the water.