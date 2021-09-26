Blue Star Mothers accepting donations through Oct. 15

ROANOKE— The Heart of Illinois Blue Star Mothers will pack items for the 10th annual "Bit of Home" at Roanoke Benson High School in October.

The program supplies care packages for deployed U.S. troops, which are put together with donated items from the Blue Star's Amazon Wishlist.

The care packages include items such as toiletries, personal hygiene products, food, snacks, candy, socks, games, cards, thank-you letters and more. They are a small way to thank military members for their service and remind them they are thought of during the holidays when they're far away from home.

BSM are mothers from all over Central Illinois who have children serving in all branches of the military, or whose children are veterans. BSM is a non-partisan, non-political, nonprofit organization sanctioned by the Department of Defense.

BSM supports troops, veterans, Gold Star families and patriotism. Other projects by the group involve providing meals and Christmas gifts to homeless veterans, home and yard cleanup, providing snacks and supplies for troops working with COVID, Goodwill Stand Down, Wreaths Across America and presentation of Gold Star flags to Gold Star families.

The deadline to order items or send names, letters or donations to Bit of Home is Oct. 15. The Amazon Wishlist can be accessed through BSM's website at hoibluestarmothers.com under the "Support Our Mission" tab. Monetary donations can be made through their website or HOI Blue Star Mothers, PO Box 702, Pekin, IL 61555.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309) 820-3352.

