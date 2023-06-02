FARMER CITY — The Garden Clubs of Illinois Inc. and the Illinois Department of Transportation will dedicate a Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

The marker will be placed at the Farm Land Rest Area on Interstate 74 westbound, just west of Farmer City, in honor of Flag Day.

The marker commemorates the 75th anniversary of Blue Star Memorials in Illinois. The program began in 1945 and is a tribute to the Armed Forces who served in the United States. Illinois' first two markers were placed in April 1948.

Farmer City American Legion Post 55, Farmer City VFW Post 6190 and other veterans will participate in the ceremony, along with garden club members, IDOT personnel, the bandmaster of the 33rd IL Volunteer Regiment Band, and Harlan "Pop" Bottles, a World War II veteran.

The ceremony is open to the public.

