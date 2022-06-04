Bloomington's Violence Intervention and Prevention Center makes debut Saturday

NORMAL — Over 100 people wearing orange T-shirts recognized National Gun Violence Awareness Day and launched the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Center Saturday morning at Anderson Park in Normal.

McLean County Moms Demand Action, a nonprofit that advocates for gun law reforms, organized the event, which also included the YWCA, Western Avenue Community Center and the West Market Street Council. The VIP Center will offer a space for youth in the community to have conversations about gun violence and conflict in their lives.

Dameca Kirkwood will lead the VIP Center in a pop-up format this June and July. Kirkwood's son, Trevonte, was killed by gun violence in 2018.

"This has been so exhilarating and sad," she said. "And, if I'm being honest, I hate it."

Kirkwood explained that she never wanted to have to be an advocate for gun violence. She said, as a mother, she had to be an advocate for peace.

"I'm not going anywhere," she said, "and I'm not going to stop."

Tameka Love of Peoria recently lost her son, Kanye Stowers, to gun violence in Bloomington. She said that people showing up and supporting gun law reform honors victims of gun violence.

"They meant something," Love said.

Karyn Smith of the Normal Town Council spoke and presented the VIP Center and Moms Demand Action with a mayor's proclamation.

"It pains me to be a member of the political class that for so long has done so little," Smith said. "I'm asking you to reach out to your representatives, especially those in the Senate."

Smith shared her personal relationship to gun violence when she lived in Georgia. She urged the community to "keep pushing" and to "counter the volume (of the gun lobby)."

Laurie Bell of the West Market Street Council sang a song she wrote, titled "Mourn and Organize," which calls for political action to end gun violence.

After guests and dignitaries had finished speaking, Moms Demand Action led the group in a remembrance walk around Anderson Park.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington attended the event to support the families affected by gun violence.

"It's the right message to everyone in the community that you're bringing people together to solve a problem," he said.

Simington spent time talking to a young boy who lost his father to gun violence.

"I've been in his shoes," Simington said. He said the VIP Center is "one of the ways to prevent (violence) at the end of the day."

Eileen Thomas drove from Peoria to attend the event. She said she was motivated by recent violence nationwide.

"That last school shooting in Texas knocked my feet out from under me," she said. "(You) feel so helpless when you see that on TV. That's the least I could do is put an orange shirt on."

Kirkwood called the community to action to fight gun violence.

"As a community, let's lessen this," she said.

She continued, "I know the feeling of pain, of endless pain. And I don't want anyone to feel that."

Bell said they are working to have a permanent VIP Center in the future.

The VIP Center can be contacted via email at vipofblono@gmail.com or by phone at 309-362-0114.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.