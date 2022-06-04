 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story
GUN VIOLENCE

Bloomington's Violence Intervention and Prevention Center makes debut Saturday

  • 0
060522-blm-loc-vip6

Activists gather on National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday at Anderson Park in Normal. 

 D. Jack Alkire

NORMAL — Over 100 people wearing orange T-shirts recognized National Gun Violence Awareness Day and launched the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Center Saturday morning at Anderson Park in Normal. 

McLean County Moms Demand Action, a nonprofit that advocates for gun law reforms, organized the event, which also included the YWCA, Western Avenue Community Center and the West Market Street Council. The VIP Center will offer a space for youth in the community to have conversations about gun violence and conflict in their lives. 

060522-blm-loc-vip4

Activists gather on a bridge on National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday at Anderson Park in Normal. 

Dameca Kirkwood will lead the VIP Center in a pop-up format this June and July. Kirkwood's son, Trevonte, was killed by gun violence in 2018.

"This has been so exhilarating and sad," she said. "And, if I'm being honest, I hate it."

Kirkwood explained that she never wanted to have to be an advocate for gun violence. She said, as a mother, she had to be an advocate for peace.

"I'm not going anywhere," she said, "and I'm not going to stop." 

060522-blm-loc-vip1

Dameca Kirkwood high-fives her grandson on National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday in Anderson Park in Normal. Kirkwood's son, Trevonte, was killed in 2018 by gun violence.

Tameka Love of Peoria recently lost her son, Kanye Stowers, to gun violence in Bloomington. She said that people showing up and supporting gun law reform honors victims of gun violence.

"They meant something," Love said. 

West Bloomington group to launch violence prevention center

Karyn Smith of the Normal Town Council spoke and presented the VIP Center and Moms Demand Action with a mayor's proclamation.

"It pains me to be a member of the political class that for so long has done so little," Smith said. "I'm asking you to reach out to your representatives, especially those in the Senate."

Smith shared her personal relationship to gun violence when she lived in Georgia. She urged the community to "keep pushing" and to "counter the volume (of the gun lobby)."

Laurie Bell of the West Market Street Council sang a song she wrote, titled "Mourn and Organize," which calls for political action to end gun violence. 

060522-blm-loc-vip3

Laurie Bell, left, introduces Dameca Kirkwood, right, leader of the Violence Intervention and Prevention Center, on National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday at Anderson Park in Normal. 

After guests and dignitaries had finished speaking, Moms Demand Action led the group in a remembrance walk around Anderson Park. 

060522-blm-loc-vip5

Activists on a "remembrance walk" on National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday at Anderson Park in Normal. 

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington attended the event to support the families affected by gun violence.

"It's the right message to everyone in the community that you're bringing people together to solve a problem," he said. 

Simington spent time talking to a young boy who lost his father to gun violence.

"I've been in his shoes," Simington said. He said the VIP Center is "one of the ways to prevent (violence) at the end of the day."

060522-blm-loc-vip2

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington and Sgt. Kiel Nowers talk with activists on National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Saturday at Anderson Park in Normal. 

Eileen Thomas drove from Peoria to attend the event. She said she was motivated by recent violence nationwide.

"That last school shooting in Texas knocked my feet out from under me," she said. "(You) feel so helpless when you see that on TV. That's the least I could do is put an orange shirt on."

Kirkwood called the community to action to fight gun violence.

"As a community, let's lessen this," she said. 

She continued, "I know the feeling of pain, of endless pain. And I don't want anyone to feel that."

Bell said they are working to have a permanent VIP Center in the future. 

The VIP Center can be contacted via email at vipofblono@gmail.com or by phone at 309-362-0114.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Durbin, Budzinski headline early vote event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News