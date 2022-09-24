Bloomington's sixth ward gains new council candidate

BLOOMINGTON — Another Bloomington resident has added his name to the race to serve on the city council as the sixth ward representative.

Jordan Baker said on his campaign's Facebook page that his top priorities for the city are public safety, housing supply, infrastructure, and business development. His team did not respond to a request for comment.

"I believe in supporting ideas based on what is best for the community, not advancing a political or personal agenda," Baker wrote in his page. "My campaign motto is easy: keep it simple."

Baker is not the only candidate who has announced his intentions to run for city council.

Cody Hendricks, a history teacher in the Olympia School District, announced his candidacy earlier this month.

Following city redistricting plans, Ward 6 encompasses much of downtown Bloomington and the west side of the city. The ward currently is represented by Alderwoman De Urban, who was appointed to fill a vacancy when Jenn Carrillo resigned.

In addition to Ward 6, the second, fourth and eighth wards will be up for election next year. Ward 1 also will select a council member to fulfill the remainder of former Alderman Jamie Mathy's term.

The filing period for petitions begins Nov. 21 and ends Nov. 28, with that also being the last day to file petitions for public questions on public policy on the ballot.

The consolidated election will take place April 4.