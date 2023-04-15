In March 2022, the council approved a contract with P.J. Hoerr Inc. for about $13.9 million for the park and project. Previous estimates for the work had come in at $11.7 million, so a budget amendment had to be approved with the contract.
As part of the redesign, O'Neil Park's 45-year-old aluminum pool was removed. In its place will be a zero-depth entry pool with a slide, a lazy river, lap pool, splash pad, bathhouse and concessions stand.
Although the work was estimated to be completed by Memorial Day, Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said last week that the pool wouldn't open this year. He said he had held out hope through March that the project could stick to its original schedule.
"That's something that truly was a very recent decision with all of the involved stakeholders," Gleason said during Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting.
Crews from Westport Pools discovered after excavating part of the pool that there was a significant amount of unsuitable soil. In response, contractors from Stark Excavating were advised to begin excavating on the shallow end and backfilling the empty space with crushed limestone.
The committee of the whole meeting will be at 6 p.m. in room 400 of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.
