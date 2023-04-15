BLOOMINGTON — An update on the O'Neil Pool and Park Project will be the subject of one of the presentations at Monday's Bloomington City Council committee of the whole meeting.

The project began in October 2020 when the council accepted a $775,000 contract with Williams Architects out of Itasca to design a new aquatic center and other park features.

In March 2022, the council approved a contract with P.J. Hoerr Inc. for about $13.9 million for the park and project. Previous estimates for the work had come in at $11.7 million, so a budget amendment had to be approved with the contract.

As part of the redesign, O'Neil Park's 45-year-old aluminum pool was removed. In its place will be a zero-depth entry pool with a slide, a lazy river, lap pool, splash pad, bathhouse and concessions stand.

Although the work was estimated to be completed by Memorial Day, Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said last week that the pool wouldn't open this year. He said he had held out hope through March that the project could stick to its original schedule.

"That's something that truly was a very recent decision with all of the involved stakeholders," Gleason said during Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting.

Crews from Westport Pools discovered after excavating part of the pool that there was a significant amount of unsuitable soil. In response, contractors from Stark Excavating were advised to begin excavating on the shallow end and backfilling the empty space with crushed limestone.

The committee of the whole meeting will be at 6 p.m. in room 400 of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.

Watch now: Photos from the Miller Park Zoo Stampede Emily German And they’re off Zoological Society Director Paula Pratt, John Kastigar Registration volunteers Tom Carroll holding Dax Frahm Donnie Chang stretching Drew Henneberg before the run Drew Henneberg getting Brady Hulsing race-ready. Dan and Joann Berg Matthew, Joel and Amanda Leathers Kylie and Cheryl Schimmelpfenning Melissa, Jacy and Cooper Meints, Morgan Jurgelas Henrietta Berg Ken and Lori Heller Henry and Martha Whitacre Nicole Wilson, Brandon Moody Susan and Hailey Elizarraras, Lorelei, Daryl, Brady and Katherine Hulsing Ava, Sarah, Kevin and Ryan Erwin Carly, Sharon Jackson and TJ Harrington Everett, Henry and Joanna with Roger Finney, Stacy and Brian Williams Kanwal Ayaz, Maleeha and Rashid Gulzar Getting ready for the Fun Run Dan and Henrietta Berg Charlotte and Harrison Fisher The Strong Family Ryan and Kevin Erwin Jill Eichholz