BLOOMINGTON — Most people don't imagine reaching the age of 100 years, but when they do, life starts to become a little bit sweeter.

"I got a lot of phone calls from family and friends and I even got 111 birthday cards," said Grace Sturgeon, 100. She's a resident of Luther Oaks, a continuing care retirement community in Bloomington that offers assisted and independent living as well as memory support.

Eight residents at Luther Oaks, 601 Lutz Road, were celebrated Thursday for turning 100 years old, making them centenarians.

Nicole Jones, life enrichment coordinator at Luther Oaks, said they always celebrate birthdays, but since eight residents have reached the 100-year milestone, they decided to have a party with everyone together.

"We've never really done something like this before," Jones said. "The residents are very supportive of each other, and they're the ones who had the idea to do this and make it something special."

Five of the eight centenarians are housed in independent living, where they live freely in their own apartments, with assistance provided when they need it, Jones said.

"When you see somebody with all this wisdom and life, you think about what they can teach you, especially if you're going through something in your life that they've gone through," Jones said. "It gets you out of your own life and you appreciate it more."

Phil Bachman, executive director of Luther Oaks, said the facility provides programs ranging from intellectual and cultural lectures to musical programs and clubs that are resident-led, including clubs for golf, genealogy, art and playing bridge.

"I think that says a lot about what Luther Oaks does to provide vibrant lifestyles that promote longevity," Bachman said.

Sturgeon, who is from Bloomington, said for her, the secret to life is to exercise every day and talk with her friends as much as she can.

"I walk, I do Zumba and I do anything that they have to offer here," Sturgeon said.

Mary Ann Moore, 100, who is from Eureka, said her secret is that she comes from a long line of family members who have been able to live long lives.

"It's good genes," Moore said. "I came from a good family, good people, and I had a wonderful husband who supported me throughout it all."

Mollie Leiken, 100, who is from Wilmington, North Carolina, said it might be that she got married early, but she also likes to take walks and attend programs at Luther Oaks.

"I've been here a long time," Leiken said. "I have friend here to keep me company, and it's nice."

Margaret Donze, 100, who is from El Paso, said she likes to keep herself busy with sewing and puzzles, and she has some cactus plants that are now blooming.

"I say I'm no different today than I was when I was 99," Donze said. "I tell my grandchildren to eat plenty of candy and chocolate because I am bad."

The other centenarians at Luther Oaks are Donna Maurer, 101; Joe Januzik, 100; Margaret Parkinson, 102; and Margaret Theis, 100.

