BLOOMINGTON — Holiday Pool, 800 S. McGregor St., will open for the season starting Saturday, May 27, and running through Monday, Sept. 4.
Summer pool passes are available now for $26 each through 5 p.m. Friday, May 26. After that, the price will increase to $31.
Passes can be purchased at BloomingtonParks.org or in person at The Hub located in the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Suite 103, in downtown Bloomington.
Watch now: Photos from the JJ Swims Water Safety Event
Jack and Jill volunteers Landon Caffey, Lashonda Harden, Shomari Caffey, Courtney Marks
YMCA staff and volunteers Brad Ruehrdanz, Dani Freeman, Patrick Mainieri, Tessa Mizell, Eric and B.J. Wilken
Lifeguards and instructors
Leanna Bordner with the ISU Women’s Swim Team who volunteered at the
Swarnambika Appari, Medhasyi and Nishanth Lutukurthy
Samantha Lambros, Jace, Dimitri and Jason Campbell
Sansanee Pattapongwat, Gawyn Edel
YMCA director/CEO B.J. Wilken
Michael Cobarrubias, YMCA director of aquatics
Drawing door prize winners
Patrick Mainieri thanking the ISU Women’s Swim Team volunteers
Mateo Miranda on the side of the pool
Mateo Miranda floating on his back
Micah Thompson and Caleb Robinson help Merrell Robinson
Leo Swearingen holds Jirzhiel Jolly as Teliyah Johnson looks on
Elle Dejaynes holds Paris Calvert
Reeve Thomsen, Reese Harris
Instructor Ben McDorman is ready to assist Promise Warmsley and Genevieve Blockman
