BLOOMINGTON — Holiday Pool, 800 S. McGregor St. in Bloomington, is hosting sensory swim sessions throughout the summer.

The time is set aside for young members and families seeking a sensory-friendly aquatic experience, so they can experience a safe and judgment-free swim.

Water features, slides and music will not be operating during these designated times. Admission will be a maximum of 50 people and will cost $2.50 per person, or free with pool pass.

Sensory swim times include Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 28, July 12, July 26 and Aug. 9.

Sunday sessions will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 18, July 12, July 16, July 30 and Aug. 13.

