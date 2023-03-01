BLOOMINGTON — Ewing Manor will host its fifth annual architecture tour on Saturday, April 1.

Tour times will be 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at the manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington. Admission is $20 per person and reservations are required. Tour groups will be limited to 12 people. The tour is two hours and will take guests through 44 rooms of the manor.

Built in the late 1920s by Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing, the channel-Norman-style residence was home to many of Ewing’s efforts to support the causes of education, women’s suffrage and world peace. Donated to the Illinois State University Foundation upon Hazle’s death, the Ewing Cultural Center is now home to the Illinois Shakespeare Festival and the Genevieve Green Gardens.

