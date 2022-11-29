Bloomington's Connect Transit transfer center temporarily relocating

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit's downtown Bloomington transfer center is temporarily relocating to Roosevelt Avenue and Jefferson Street due to a street closure.
The city of Bloomington is closing Front Street to fix a water main break, according to a news release from Connect Transit.
Visit connect-transit.com or contact 309-828-9833, or dbraun@connect-transit.com for more information.
