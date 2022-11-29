 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington's Connect Transit transfer center temporarily relocating

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit's downtown Bloomington transfer center is temporarily relocating to Roosevelt Avenue and Jefferson Street due to a street closure.

The city of Bloomington is closing Front Street to fix a water main break, according to a news release from Connect Transit.

Small Business Saturday energizes shoppers in Bloomington-Normal

Visit connect-transit.com or contact 309-828-9833, or dbraun@connect-transit.com for more information.

One Rankin farmer said he didn't have to worry about running a combine this weekend. And at age-63, he added he still likes to play with farm toys.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'invisible fiber' will change the way we eat food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News