Bloomington's ARPA-funded grant programs to open in 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Small businesses, nonprofits and homeowners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to apply for a new grant opportunity in the second quarter of next year.

In July, the city council accepted a framework for spending approximately $13 million in revenue from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal law that offers COVID-19 relief for municipalities. The council agreed that roughly $9 million would go to infrastructure work while the rest would be divided between economic development projects and socioeconomic opportunities.

Two months later, city staff outlined grant programs for one economic development proposal and two socioeconomic opportunities.

Bloomington Community Development Director Melissa Hon said she hopes to have the programs open by May 1.

"This will allow time for staff to develop the applications (and) develop all necessary policies and procedures and reporting requirements as outlined by the treasury," Hon said. "It would also allow time to market the programs to those that would fall within those areas."

The economic development grant program would be for small businesses disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These grants, which would be capped at $45,000 per recipient, must be used for the rehabilitation of commercial properties in a Qualified Census Tract, which is defined as a geographic area where at least 50% of households have an income less than 60% of the area median gross income.

About $1.4 million is available for this program, and grants would be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

The first socioeconomic program would be for nonprofits that serve Bloomington residents with an annual income at or below 300% of the federal poverty line. Grants must be used for services that are consistent with the city's consolidated plan, such as homeless programs, job training, senior services, mental health services and workforce development.

During Monday's council meeting, Alderman Tom Crumpler said this is a one-time award and the council would want it to have a measurable impact on the community. Therefore, he proposed an amendment to raise the cap of two of these grants to $250,000 as a way to attract projects with a broader scope. Remaining applicants would be eligible for up to $150,000 or the remaining balance from the program.

"This is going to be competitive and I think that's good because if it's competitive, we get the most deserving application (and) we can award the most deserving application," Crumpler said.

A little over $1 million is available on a first come, first served basis.

The other socioeconomic program would be for the rehabilitation of affordable housing. Grants for this program would be capped at $45,000.

Applicants must have a household annual income at or below 80% of the area median income. The money must be used for a single-family home or rental unit within the city's regeneration area on the west side of town.

"This would allow landlords to apply, or individuals could apply, but the landlord would also have to be part of that application process," Hon said.

Grants would be awarded on a first come, first served basis or through a lottery system.