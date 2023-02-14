BLOOMINGTON — The longest-running theatrical tradition in the Twin Cities is preparing for its final curtain.

"The American Passion Play," which tells the story of the life, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, is preparing to mark its 100th season in Bloomington. After years of declining audiences, revenue and cast and crew members, organizers say this year also will be the production's last.

"There are several generations of people, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who take part in this experience," said director John Capasso, 64. "It's a family affair and it's a labor of love."

Cast and crew members are hard at work to make this last production at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts one for audiences to remember. The downtown facility, originally known as Bloomington's Scottish Rite Temple, was built as a home for "The American Passion Play," which premiered in 1924.

Created by Delmar Duane Darrah, a professor at Illinois Wesleyan University, the production continued every year until the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

The production lasts roughly three and a half hours.

"It doesn't have as much meaning unless you really know what (Jesus) was like and what he did, and what happened to him later and how horrible it was," Capasso said. "I think it has a profound effect on everybody."

Longtime cast and crew members are reflecting on their time with fond memories and some bittersweet feelings. Several described the group as having become like a family.

"It's just wonderful to see and be there for one another," said Madalyn Brook, 73. "As all families, you've got your good days and your bad days, but we truly believe that this year is going to be out of this world."

Brook said she started in the production back in 1961. She left in 1987 to focus on her family, but returned in 2006 to work as the wardrobe mistress, making sure every cast member has what they need to wear.

Brook said she has played everything from Mary Magdalene to the angel that appears above Jesus' tomb after his resurrection. She is playing as Joanna, who was said to have received healing from Jesus and later, to have supported him and his disciples financially.

Longtime stagehand Patrick Schlehuber said the production includes about 50 individual backdrops — some of which are 50 years old — with hand-painted designs and landscapes.

"Most of us see each other all year long and we're all friends, but there's a few people that can only make it out for the play and it's nice seeing them again," said Schlehuber, a member of the International Alliance of Theatre and Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 193.

Jake Gibson, 63, has been with the production for 52 years, working as a stagehand managing the curtains and other aspects of production for most of that time.

Gibson said just about everyone in his family has taken part in the play, including his 14-year-old grandson, Blake Gibson, who has been in it for nine years and just started working the stage with him this year.

"Society has changed so much over the years, but 100 years is a pretty good run for a play," Gibson said. "I believe in Jesus Christ myself, but if somebody saw this play and it makes them a believer or strengthens their beliefs further, then I've done my job."

Barbara Ross-Lowery, 62, said she has been part of the production for over 55 years and now continues to look after the young children and teenagers, providing guidance and a space where they can feel comfortable.

Ross-Lowery said everyone involved feels like they are part of a big family. Many have forged long-lasting friendships or, in her case and some others, an even closer relationship.

"I met my husband here," she said. "His uncle got him to be on stage crew and we met here — but I'm not the only one."

Sisters Whitney, 29, and Allie Thoms, 27, started in the production when they were younger but took some time away. They returned this year to honor the memory of their mother, who passed away last year.

"This was one of her favorite things to do whenever it came up, so this is for her," Whitney Thoms said. "This has become a second family, and it's a way that we can all hang out with one another, laugh, joke, be silly and just have fun."

IF YOU GO WHAT: "American Passion Play" WHEN: 1 p.m. March 11, March 18, March 25 and April 1 WHERE: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington COST: $25 per ticket HOW TO BUY: By phone at 309-829-3903 and 309-800-9640. VISA, MasterCard and Discover cards are acceptable for payment or people can mail a check after ordering by phone. Checks may be sent to The American Passion Play, Inc., P.O. Box 3354, Bloomington, IL, 61702.

Behind the scenes: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts