BLOOMINGTON — Soulside Healing Arts in Bloomington will host a trauma-informed yoga training on April 15 and 16.
"A Trauma-Informed Approach to Yoga" is open to mental health practitioners, yoga teachers and fitness instructors seeking to include trauma-informed somatic tools in their practice.
The studio hosted its first trauma-informed training in 2022 with 29 trainees.
The Saturday session is open to all trainees, and the Sunday session is reserved for yoga teachers who attended the Saturday session.
For yoga teachers, 15 hours of Yoga Alliance Continuing Education hours can be earned through this training.
Visit soulsidehealingarts.com/tiy for more information.
Blooming Life Studio & Spa Ribbon Cutting
McLean County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Thursday, Jan. 12
Blooming Life Studio & Spa, Bloomington
Blooming Life Studio & Spa was created with the belief that “yoga is for everyone.” In addition to yoga classes, Blooming Life will be offering nutritional coaching, life/wellness coaching, reiki, meditation, breathwork and has the only float pod in Central Illinois.