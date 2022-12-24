 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story
IN SEARCH OF SANTA

Bloomington woman's single mothers group evolves into nonprofit work

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Tania Seibly of Bloomington knows about the struggles of being a single parent.

After getting married at 17 and having two kids, Seibly had to become a teacher, chauffer, cook, maid and all of the other roles a parent adopts. But for about five years, she had to do everything on her own.

In 2014, after getting remarried and having two more kids, Seibly started a single mothers group at Eastview Christian Church so these parents could have a place to take the weight off of their shoulders.

"You can't be everything all at once," Seibly said. "I wanted to have a spot where moms could come in and have time for themselves."

To help cover the costs associated with this program, Seibly started her own nonprofit, Continuing the Circle of Kindness. Through this nonprofit, Seibly can continue the single mothers group while also helping to fund medical missions in Kenya and providing scholarships for physical therapy assistant and X-ray technologist programs at Heartland Community College.

For her work with single mothers and the less fortunate, Seibly was nominated for the Pantagraph's "In Search of Santa" series.

Throughout the holiday season, the Pantagraph has been taking suggestions for people who embody the Christmas spirit of giving for its "In Search of Santa" series. This holiday special recognizes people nominated by Pantagraph readers who embody the Christmas spirit of giving.

Seibly's mothers group is known as the Single Moms' Ministry.

After Eastview's Sunday service at the Bloomington campus, single mothers in Seibly's group go to a separate area of the church to relax while their children do activities with a group of volunteers. Meals are provided.

Hudson volunteer, leader captures giving spirit of the Christmas season year-round

Activities for kids could include a craft project, a game of basketball or help with homework.

"It depends on what they need at the moment," Seibly said.

Mothers may also have a "day of play" scheduled where they could participate in Bible studies on parenting or dating.

"There's different things like that to encourage and empower moms," Seibly said.

Families in the program are treated to an annual trip to Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana. Seibly said her organization provides upfront costs and mothers make payments for their share.

Seibly's nominator said that during last summer's trip, each mother got a Christmas gift chosen by their children.

Seibly said all of the services offered by Continuing the Circle of Kindness are meant to empower single mothers as opposed to treating them as charity.

"I never want them to feel like they are unable to do things on their own," Seibly said.

For more information on Continuing the Circle of Kindness, visit www.continuingthecircle.org.

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to impact Saint Nick's global travels. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. But the Colorado Springs, Colorado.-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its www.noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app. The agency this year plans to have about 1,500 volunteers working on Christmas Eve to field phone calls from children who want to know Santa's location and delivery schedule. Lt. General David Nahom, a NORAD official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not impacted Santa's busy delivery schedule and he doesn't expect any impact this weekend.