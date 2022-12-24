Bloomington woman's single mothers group evolves into nonprofit work

BLOOMINGTON — Tania Seibly of Bloomington knows about the struggles of being a single parent.

After getting married at 17 and having two kids, Seibly had to become a teacher, chauffer, cook, maid and all of the other roles a parent adopts. But for about five years, she had to do everything on her own.

In 2014, after getting remarried and having two more kids, Seibly started a single mothers group at Eastview Christian Church so these parents could have a place to take the weight off of their shoulders.

"You can't be everything all at once," Seibly said. "I wanted to have a spot where moms could come in and have time for themselves."

To help cover the costs associated with this program, Seibly started her own nonprofit, Continuing the Circle of Kindness. Through this nonprofit, Seibly can continue the single mothers group while also helping to fund medical missions in Kenya and providing scholarships for physical therapy assistant and X-ray technologist programs at Heartland Community College.

For her work with single mothers and the less fortunate, Seibly was nominated for the Pantagraph's "In Search of Santa" series.

Throughout the holiday season, the Pantagraph has been taking suggestions for people who embody the Christmas spirit of giving for its "In Search of Santa" series. This holiday special recognizes people nominated by Pantagraph readers who embody the Christmas spirit of giving.

Seibly's mothers group is known as the Single Moms' Ministry.

After Eastview's Sunday service at the Bloomington campus, single mothers in Seibly's group go to a separate area of the church to relax while their children do activities with a group of volunteers. Meals are provided.

Activities for kids could include a craft project, a game of basketball or help with homework.

"It depends on what they need at the moment," Seibly said.

Mothers may also have a "day of play" scheduled where they could participate in Bible studies on parenting or dating.

"There's different things like that to encourage and empower moms," Seibly said.

Families in the program are treated to an annual trip to Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana. Seibly said her organization provides upfront costs and mothers make payments for their share.

Seibly's nominator said that during last summer's trip, each mother got a Christmas gift chosen by their children.

Seibly said all of the services offered by Continuing the Circle of Kindness are meant to empower single mothers as opposed to treating them as charity.

"I never want them to feel like they are unable to do things on their own," Seibly said.

For more information on Continuing the Circle of Kindness, visit www.continuingthecircle.org.