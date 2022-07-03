Bloomington woman smiling and laughing into 105th birthday

BLOOMINGTON — Annabelle Kerrigan got an early start Sunday to her 105th birthday festivities by indulging her sweet tooth between Masses at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington.

Born July 5, 1917, she’s known as a sweet and beautiful woman to her friends and fellow parishioners at St. Mary’s, like Susan Dailey and Sheri Peterson. On Tuesday, Kerrigan will celebrate her birthday with a trip to Bloomington’s Imperial Buffet.

Peterson said Kerrigan is a long-time friend of hers, adding that she’s a nice, caring and funny lady, with a beautiful sense of humor.

And that’s still with her. She was laughing on Sunday about the last terrible cake she had tasted. On Sunday, she enjoyed vanilla cake with white and red frosting.

In a way, Kerrigan said life as a child wasn’t much different than it is today. She remembered growing up out on the family farm near Merna, and walking to a single-room, rural schoolhouse in foot-deep snow. Kerrigan said she pitched baseball games, and also played “handy ball” by tossing a ball over the schoolhouse.

She told The Pantagraph that she’s been going to St. Mary’s Catholic Church since her family moved to Bloomington when she was in sixth grade. Dailey said a priest from Holy Trinity Catholic Church helped bring the family into town.

She also said LaVerne Evans, a close friend a relative of Kerrigan’s, would give rides to her and other kids on the way to St. Mary’s school in Bloomington from Merna.

“Annabelle would work every fish fry, every soup kitchen, everything affiliated with the school,” said Dailey.

Additionally, Kerrigan has long read and subscribed to The Pantagraph. Dailey said she stills reads printed stories with the help of a magnifying glass.

Dailey said the church is accepting donations to add on classrooms to St. Mary’s school and also place an engraved brick in Kerrigan’s honor.

Kerrigan said her father worked on the farm, and her mother worked for State Farm. As for herself, she unloaded trucks for the Sears and Roland’s department stores, holding both jobs at once for some time. Dailey noted Kerrigan was a hard worker and tough to keep up with on the job.

Now, Kerrigan said it’s hard to keep up with her grandkids, including Bobby Hibbard and Roger Bhrens. Her son Frank Fitzgerald was present as well Sunday.

Hibbard helps take care of Kerrigan, who remembers taking of him when he was little. Now, Kerrigan said her grandson is returning the favor.

Hibbard said his best memories with his grandmother are from watching NASCAR races together.

When asked to share a few words of wisdom she’s learned over the years, Kerrigan said: “You have to try to live (life) to the fullest, because you’ll never get another one.”

