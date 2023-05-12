BLOOMINGTON — The Cogs and Corsets steampunk festival will be back in Bloomington for its sixth year starting June 2.

The annual festival serves as a chance to celebrate the artistry and inclusivity of steampunk, a subgenre of science fiction that combines futuristic technology with aesthetics from 19th century steam-powered machinery.

Instead of taking place downtown like in previous years, this year's festivities will be at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

“We are really excited about partnering with the BCPA this year, which is a gorgeous backdrop for the steampunk aesthetic,” event organizer Melanie Shellito said in a news release. “This year is the biggest festival yet, with such a wide variety of performers — there’s truly something fun for everyone, even if you just come to look at the fabulous costumes."

The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday, June 2, in downtown Bloomington. There will be a 6:30 p.m. promenade running from the McLean County Museum of History to the BCPA building, where there will be a contra dance. Several downtown businesses and galleries also will be hosting their own steampunk-themed activities and exhibits that day.

Free family activities will be available throughout the weekend, including workshops and panels, photo ops with a restored 1925 Willys-Knight touring car, a fashion show and costume contest, Nerf dueling, parasol dueling, teapot races, a steampunk market vendor area featuring more than 35 artists and other entertainment on the BCPA lawn.

Music headliner John Sprocket of the steampunk musical act The Cog is Dead will perform Saturday, June 3. Sprocket's music has been lauded for its mix of musical genres, storytelling and theatrics.

There will be a late night light show and dance for adults aged 21 and up featuring Bloomington's own DJ Doomsday.

On Sunday, June 4, attendees can taste teas from around the world or take part in a psychic reading at the McLean County Arts Center.

For more information, go to cogsandcorsetsIL.com.

