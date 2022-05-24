 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington VFW seeks volunteers to place Memorial Day flags

BLOOMINGTON — The VFW Post 454 in Bloomington is inviting the public to help place flags on the graves of military veterans ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Flags will be placed on Thursday, with a rain date of Friday.

Those who wish to attend are supposed to meet at 8 a.m. at either East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Park Hill Cemetery or 8 a.m. at St. Mary's then to St. Joseph's and then to East Twin Grove.

Collection of the flags will take place at 8 a.m. on May 31 in the same order.

Call 309-827-9733 or email vfw454@comcast.net for more information.

