Bloomington Trades & Labor Fest rescheduled due to weather

BLOOMINGTON — The Trades and Labor Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Bloomington has been canceled
due to expected severe weather.
The fest is rescheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, the McLean County Museum of History said.
The Worker’s Memorial Day commemoration remains scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday on the east steps of the museum.
The museum, along with the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, are presenting the event.
The May 21 labor fest will occur in downtown Bloomington surrounding the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St.
Visit
facebook.com/McLeanCountyMuseumofHistory/ for cancellation updates and mchistory.org for more information.
