 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Bloomington Trades and Labor Fest canceled due to weather

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The Trades and Labor Fest, scheduled for this afternoon on the museum square in downtown Bloomington, has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The event was being planned by the McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, and Livingston & McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council.

The event had previously been planned for April 30, but due to rainy weather that day, was rescheduled to this Saturday.

Visit facebook.com/McLeanCountyMuseumofHistory for cancellation updates and mchistory.org for more information.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kate Greene, co-owner of Gingerbread House Toys, enjoys time with Wink.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News