BLOOMINGTON — Voters in Bloomington Township appeared to approve a referendum that would allow the township's fire protection district to set a slightly higher tax rate to cover operations, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

A referendum was passed in 2007 to give the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District the ability to set a maximum tax rate of 30 cents for every $100 of equalized assessed valuation to maintain ambulance services after the loss of Lifeline Mobile Medic Service.

The new referendum would increase that rate to 40 cents per $100 of equalized assessed valuation.

Bloomington Township runs adjacent to the city's southern border.

With both of the township's precincts reporting, 475 voters approved of the referendum while 157 voters opposed it. However, mail-in ballots, which must be postmarked by Tuesday, can be received and counted until April 18.

Tom Willan, chief of the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District, had said the referendum is to ensure that the district can remain competitive in its recruitment efforts against nearby fire departments while covering increasing ambulance costs.

Willan, who could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, also had said he does not plan to introduce the rate increase immediately but wants to be prepared when the time comes.

In December, the fire district's board of trustees reached consensus that it was within the best interest of the district to continue emergency ambulance services through a tax levy provision.

After the loss of the Lifeline Mobile Medic Service, which was offered by the BroMenn and St. Joseph hospitals, several local fire departments passed measures to maintain ambulance services. In Normal, an ordinance allows the fire department to raise its ambulance billing fees by 3% annually without a council vote.

