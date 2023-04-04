BLOOMINGTON — Voters in Bloomington Township appeared to approve a referendum that would allow the township's fire protection district to
set a slightly higher tax rate to cover operations, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
A referendum was passed in 2007 to give the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District the ability to set a maximum tax rate of 30 cents for every $100 of equalized assessed valuation to
maintain ambulance services after the loss of Lifeline Mobile Medic Service.
The new referendum would increase that rate to 40 cents per $100 of equalized assessed valuation.
Bloomington Township runs adjacent to the city's southern border.
With both of the township's precincts reporting, 475 voters approved of the referendum while 157 voters opposed it. However, mail-in ballots, which must be postmarked by Tuesday, can be received and counted until April 18.
Tom Willan, chief of the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District, had said the referendum is to ensure that the district can remain competitive in its recruitment efforts against nearby fire departments while covering increasing ambulance costs.
Willan, who could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, also had said he does not plan to introduce the rate increase immediately but wants to be prepared when the time comes.
Bloomington Township volunteer firefighters train Saturday in what's called a "Newby Prop" at a training facility near Randolph. Fire instructors traveled from Sedgwick County, Kansas.
Brendan Denison
In December, the fire district's board of trustees reached consensus that it was within the best interest of the district to continue emergency ambulance services through a tax levy provision.
After the loss of the Lifeline Mobile Medic Service, which was offered by the BroMenn and St. Joseph hospitals, several local fire departments passed measures to maintain ambulance services. In Normal, an ordinance allows the fire department to raise its ambulance billing fees by 3% annually without a council vote.
Five volunteer fire agencies from Central Illinois gathered Saturday for training sessions in McLean County, hosted by the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District.
Photos: Bloomington Township firefighters battle Crestwicke house fire
Shadows in the smoke
Bloomington Township firefighters use pike poles to pull down burning construction materials as they battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-1crestwicke
Flames shoot from a burning gas main as Bloomington Township firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-3crestwicke
Smoke reaches to the sky as Bloomington Township firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road in the Crestwicke subdivision Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-5crestwicke
Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-4crestwicke
Bloomington Township firefighters use a chainsaw to battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road on Wednesday morning. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-6crestwicke
Bloomington Township firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-7crestwicke
Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Rd. Wednesday morning. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-8crestwicke
A firefighter carefully crawls off a roof as he battles a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-9crestwicke
Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-10crestwicke
Firefighters take a break during the blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-11crestwicke
A firefighter climbs into the smoke to battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-12crestwicke
Firefighters tear down roofing materials as they battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-13crestwicke
A Downs firefighter opens up a wall with a chainsaw while battling a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-14crestwicke
Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-15crestwicke
Bloomington Township firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-16crestwicke
Firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-17crestwicke
A firefighter surveys the scene after a blaze destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-18crestwicke
A fire official investigates the debris left a fire destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-19crestwicke
Smoke fills the air as Bloomington Township firefighters battle a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
110719-blm-loc-20crestwicke
A Bloomington Township firefighter watches as smoke fills the air during a blaze that destroyed a two-story frame home at 8983 Blooming Grove Road Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. The fire started around 6 a.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.