BLOOMINGTON — A referendum granting the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District the ability to set a slightly higher levy rate for its operations would not be put into immediate effect if passed, according to fire chief Tom Willan.

But in order for the district to remain competitive with nearby fire departments in its recruitment efforts, and to cover the increasing costs of ambulances and other necessary equipment, Willan said the option needs to be on the table.

"It doesn't mean we're going to (raise the rate immediately), but with the $15 minimum wage, we need to have that ability to do that," Willan said.

In 2007, a referendum was passed to allow the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District to set a maximum levy rate of .30% to maintain ambulance service in the area. This amounted to $30 cents per $100 of assessed value within the district.

This was done in response to the loss of Lifeline Mobile Medic Service, which was operated by the BroMenn and St. Joseph hospitals.

If passed, the referendum would increase the maximum ceiling from .30% to .40%.

The fire district's board of trustees agreed during its December meeting that it was in the best interest of the district to continue to provide emergency ambulance services and to levy a tax for the provision of that service. Therefore, the district required the authority to increase its tax rate if necessary.

