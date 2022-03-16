Bloomington to host 'Respect Run' March 27

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington will host the SOAR (Special Opportunities Available in Recreation) Respect Run 5K at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in Miller Park.

The Respect Run is a non-competitive event that helps raise awareness for the R-Word Campaign and the effort to change the "R-Word" to "Respect."

On-site registration will at 12:30 p.m. for $5. A limited number of T-shirts will be available for sale at the event for $15. Limited sizes will be available.

Those who pre-registered can pick up T-shirts and event materials from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Lincoln Leisure Center or on the day of the race at 12:30 p.m.

Call 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

