Bloomington to host 'Respect Run' March 27

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington will host the SOAR (Special Opportunities Available in Recreation) Respect Run 5K at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in Miller Park.
The Respect Run is a non-competitive event that helps raise awareness for the R-Word Campaign and the effort to change the "R-Word" to "Respect."
On-site registration will at 12:30 p.m. for $5. A limited number of T-shirts will be available for sale at the event for $15. Limited sizes will be available.
Those who pre-registered can pick up T-shirts and event materials from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Lincoln Leisure Center or on the day of the race at 12:30 p.m.
Call 309-434-2260 or visit BloomingtonParks.org for more information.
100 Women for Good: Bloomington-Normal
Kathy Novak, Marie Eledge, Lynn Flannelly
Linda Vincent
Chris Laskyk, Katinka Bryson
Lynn Flannelly, Toria McFadden, Kristi Lanari, Linda Vincent
Julie Remkus, Alicia Whitworth
Feli and Angelica Sebastian, Charlene Homan, Jaime Russel
Susan and Toria Sopek
Gayle Gray, Mary Liz Steinbrueck
Leslie and Katie Henderson, Amber Cook
Yokia Washington
Pizza
Tracy Wallace, Mendy Smith
Marie Eledge
Joni Staley
Enjoying the evening
Kelli Kiefer, Laura Wyrick
Rosie Hauck
Ann O’Neill
Kendra Keck
Kim Johnson, Tammy Chapman, Barb Horn
