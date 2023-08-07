BLOOMINGTON — Grossinger Motors Arena will host the third annual Ice Breaker Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The family-friendly open skating event is free and open to the public, with skate rentals included and concessions available for purchase.

Games will take place throughout the day, and staff will host mini lessons on hockey and learning to skate for the community to try out those programs.

The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department holds the Ice Breaker Festival in partnership with the Bloomington Youth Hockey Association, Central Illinois Figure Skating Club, Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association, Central Illinois Courage, Illinois State University Hockey and the McLean County Youth Hockey Association, all of which will attend the event to discuss their clubs.

The annual used equipment sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the South Arena Concourse, also known as the Bud Light Lounge, at the arena.

Guests are asked to enter through the Bloomington Ice Center.

For more information, contact the parks and recreation office at 309-434-2260.

