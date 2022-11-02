Bloomington to consider hotel proposal on Wylie Drive

BLOOMINGTON — A new hotel on the west side of Bloomington may be on the horizon after the city's planning commission recommended a legislative site plan for the project on Wednesday.

Petitioner Jayrajsinh Patel, who recently moved to town from California, is requesting to construct a 140-room facility with 166 parking spaces at 1041 Wylie Drive. The four-story, 82,000-square-foot proposal would be at the southeast intersection of Wylie Drive and Valley View Drive and would be accessible via both roads.

Patel said the dual brands of this project and the Holiday Inn Express nearby will give options to customers and bring some new development.

"We see the growth in the town," Patel said.

All standards have been met for the project except for a requirement to keep a minimum lot area of 1,000 square feet per guest room. Currently, the hotel has a lot area of 774 square feet per guest room.

However, the 140 guest rooms would allow for optimal function and operation of the hotel and are consistent with standard industry design, according to the petition.

The surrounding land uses currently consist of commercial use buildings and vacant land.

Courtesy notices had been mailed to eight property owners within 500 feet of the property. However, no one spoke for or against the proposal during a public hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The commission recommended the site plan without opposition.

This is not the first hotel proposal on Wylie Drive to come before the Bloomington City Council this year.

In April, the council approved plans for another hotel project at 1032 Wylie Drive developed by stayAPT Suites, a North Carolina brand of extended-stay hotels with locations along the East Coast.

This request was for a 76-room hotel on the 2.3-acre lot.

The proposal at 1041 Wylie Drive is expected to come before the Bloomington City Council during its Nov. 28 meeting.