According to the Parks and Recreation Department, burns are conducted to help restore and manage public prairies in the city with plant communities indigenous to the region and to improve ecological conditions.
For more information on Bloomington's forestry projects, call 309-434-2280.
Photos: Prairie burns keep invasive species under control in Bloomington parks
Employees of Normal Parks and Recreation and Stantec, a consulting and design firm, carry out a prescribed burn Wednesday around the pond near Blackstone Trails subdivision. A prescribed burn uses fire as a tool in a controlled environment to manage certain ecosystems — in this case, recently planted prairie areas, according to Normal officials.