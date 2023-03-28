BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department will begin prairie burning this week, weather permitting.

Burns will take place at Tipton Park on March 29, Miller Dam and The Grove Park on March 30, and The Grove Park on March 31.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, burns are conducted to help restore and manage public prairies in the city with plant communities indigenous to the region and to improve ecological conditions.

For more information on Bloomington's forestry projects, call 309-434-2280.

