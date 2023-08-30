BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Public Works will begin using
chip seal pavement preservation for road maintenance on select streets this week.
The city council approved a contract this month for more than $140,000 with McLean County Asphalt Company, Inc.
The work is scheduled to begin early this week with pavement cleaning and sweeping followed by chip seal operations on Thursday and Friday.
Applying a chip seal is a two-step process that includes applying an asphalt emulsion before applying a layer of small, crushed rocks to an existing pavement surface.
City staff or contractors will distribute notices to affected properties with dates and additional information prior to the start of the work on each street.
For more information, visit
bloomingtonstreets.com or contact the Public Works Department at publicworks@cityblm.org or 309-434-2225.
Bloomington plants Arbor Day tree at Sheridan Elementary
'THE GIVING TREE'
Fourth grader Aliciah May gives a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe gives the official Arbor Day Proclamation on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Fourth graders Christian Nobles, left, and Aliciah May give a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
