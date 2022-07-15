Bloomington teens pack 'blessing bags' for local veterans

BLOOMINGTON — Volunteers clamored about in the basement of Eastview Christian Church on a rainy Friday, laughing and packing 1,000 "blessing bags" filled with toiletries, sanitizer, face masks and bandages for homeless veterans.

Fourteen-year-old Jakhil Jackson, who founded Project I Am in 2016 when he was 8 years old, came from Chicago to Bloomington to partner with the Jule Foundation, led by Andre Hursey. Hursey works with teens in Bloomington-Normal on what he calls "teen enrichment." He started the foundation seven years ago to expose local youth to African American culture, mentorship and to build professional skills.

Hursey said giving back is part of the teens' growth process. "People are pouring (goodness) into you," he said. "It's important to pour into others."

Volunteers made an assembly line and raced each other to see who could fill bags the fastest. The bags were then packed into boxes for delivery to the Bloomington Veterans Affairs Clinic.

According to its website, Project I Am has raised over $275,000 for the homeless. The blessing bags are a major part of this and contain basic items that people without housing might not have readily available.

Chase Frech, part of the Jule Foundation, said partnering with Jackson is "a great opportunity to help other people."

One young member of the foundation, Justin Dellamy, age 11, said, "I wanted to help bless other people."

Jackson's grandmother, Phyllis Smith, who goes by Miss GG, said they usually work with VA hospitals in Chicago. "(We) realize there are veterans here in Bloomington, too, so we decided to make some bags for them."

Hursey said he is grateful that Jackson and his family made the trip to help.

"For (Jackson) and his mother and his grandmother to come to Bloomington which is two, two and a half hours, to work with Jule Foundation," he said, "we just really appreciate it."

Jackson said he enjoys helping organizations around the state, not just in Chicago.

"Even though it's still in the same state," he said, "Bloomington is so far from Chicago. So it's a whole different community out here. It's really cool to help other people from different places."

Jackson credited his grandmother for the partnership.

"That has to do with my GG," he said with a grin. "She's a very good communicator and networker. She knows how to find the right organizations to work with."

Hursey and Jackson met through The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation. "Without that organization, we probably wouldn't have been able to make this happen today," Hursey said.

The two got acquainted during a remote mentorship session.

"I got to see this young man do some phenomenal things," Hursey said, pointing at Jackson. "We made a connection." Then, with a smile, he added, "I guess kudos go back to the GG."