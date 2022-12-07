Bloomington taking applications for lead hazard assistance

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from 61701 residents for assistance with the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes is offering to abate lead-based paint through 92 units or dwellings at no cost to the homeowners, according to a news release from the city.
The 61701 ZIP code was selected due to the aged housing stock, the news release said. The target area contains 78.7% of the COB's pre-1978 housing and 71.2% of its low-income families. The Illinois Department of Public Heath said in a Lead Surveillance Report in 2017 that one in 20 children under the age of 6 tested in Bloomington had elevated blood lead levels.
Selection will be based on fully completed, approved applications (through paint inspection/risk assessment) with prioritization. The prioritization of applicants will be based on units housing a child with EBL of 5 ug/dL; housing units with children younger than 6 or pregnant women; properties with open code violations; and vacant properties suitable for LMI families with children younger than 6. Homes are selected according to age, structure condition, number of children younger than 6, and degree of poverty.