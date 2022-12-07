Bloomington taking applications for lead hazard assistance

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from 61701 residents for assistance with the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Program.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes is offering to abate lead-based paint through 92 units or dwellings at no cost to the homeowners, according to a news release from the city.

The 61701 ZIP code was selected due to the aged housing stock, the news release said. The target area contains 78.7% of the COB's pre-1978 housing and 71.2% of its low-income families. The Illinois Department of Public Heath said in a Lead Surveillance Report in 2017 that one in 20 children under the age of 6 tested in Bloomington had elevated blood lead levels.

Selection will be based on fully completed, approved applications (through paint inspection/risk assessment) with prioritization. The prioritization of applicants will be based on units housing a child with EBL of 5 ug/dL; housing units with children younger than 6 or pregnant women; properties with open code violations; and vacant properties suitable for LMI families with children younger than 6. Homes are selected according to age, structure condition, number of children younger than 6, and degree of poverty.

Applications can be submitted online at bloomingtonil.gov or in person.

Contact Program Manager John Plunkett at 309-660-5211 for more information.