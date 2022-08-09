Bloomington street resurfacing projects totaling $5.2M to begin this month

BLOOMINGTON — Street resurfacing projects included in a $5.2 million contract with Rowe Construction are expected to begin later this month, according to city staff.

The contract approved by the Bloomington City Council on Monday calls for resurfacing on 13.1 lane miles of Bloomington streets identified for the 2023 fiscal year.

Rowe's contract is part of a $7 million commitment to infrastructure improvements for this fiscal year. Another $1 million has been committed for sidewalk and curb repairs, about $535,000 has been set aside for pavement preservation and another $170,000 is being put toward an emergency multi-year alley and sidewalk maintenance plan.

Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe said this doesn't include another $2 million in resurfacing projects he hopes to fund with COVID relief money that the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"(Infrastructure) has been a priority and I think it's even more of a priority but of course as noted, prices are going up too," Kothe said.

In May, the council approved a resolution waiving the technical bidding requirements for streets targeted for resurfacing in the 2023 fiscal year. The resolution also prioritized the resurfacing of streets in the 2024 fiscal year should there be any leftover funding.

The longest stretches of road that will be resurfaced under the contract will be a 1.4-mile stretch of Jackson Street from McClun to Vale, a 1.1-mile stretch of Macarthur Avenue from Morris to Lee and a one-mile stretch of McClean Street from Oakland to Washington.

As of Tuesday, the city website states that the start date and completion date of each resurfacing project is to be determined.

Katherine Murphy, external affairs and communications manager for the city, said once the contract documents are executed, staff will work with the contractor to determine scheduling.

Should the city council authorize another $2 million in ARPA funding for resurfacing, the city would be able to address Woodruff Drive, East Buchanan Street, Dodge Drive, Kingsbury Court, Seville Road, Benjamin Lane, Hastings Drive and several other streets, officials said.

Some council members expressed concerns over how much the city is investing in its infrastructure.

Alderwoman Sheila Montney said when she sees how long it will take for some neighborhoods or major thoroughfares to receive road work, it becomes clear that the city is not spending enough money and that infrastructure should be a priority.

"But I also believe we should be looking at metrics that we're tracking so that we can really understand where we are with closing the gap on the incredible hole we've dug from the condition of our streets' perspective," Montney said.

Kothe said last year's resurfacing projects amounted to about $400,000 per lane mile. The resurfacing contract approved on Monday would amount to about $398,000 per lane mile.

Alderman Grant Walch asked since Rowe Construction has been the only vendor on these contracts for the past several years, would there be any benefit to bidding out future contracts.

Kothe said the ARPA-funded resurfacing projects targeted for the 2023 fiscal year will be bid out.

"We're hoping to get that out to bid this month," Kothe said. "With the bidding process, we would put it out to bid, receive bids three weeks later (and) put a council memo together so it will probably be the end of September."