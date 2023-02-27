BLOOMINGTON — As the Bloomington City Council prepares to vote on the largest spending plan to date, finance staff presented various general fund expenses in the fiscal 2024 budget during Monday's council meeting.

City staff have presented a $290 million spending plan for the 2024 fiscal year. This includes a $21 million increase in city-wide expenditures and a $6.8 million increase in general fund expenditures.

Bloomington Finance Director Scott Rathbun said most of the $21 million increase comes from upcoming capital projects totaling about $70 million budget for next year.

"We really want to have enough dollars available in the general fund every year to fund at least $2 million in capital improvements from the capital improvement fund," Rathbun said.

Although the city had to limit its investment into shows and related expenditures at the Grossinger Motors Arena in fiscal 2023, Rathbun said, one of the highlights of the general fund budget was an additional $2 million for the arena's entertainment division, which would give it a full budget.

"The net loss for the arena, for the entertainment division, is still in line with what it has been at about $384,000," Rathbun said.

Other departments' requests have come in lower than fiscal 2023. Connect Transit proposed $1.4 million last year but only $910,000 in fiscal 2024.

Rathbun said the city's major revenue streams are performing over expectations for the current fiscal year, coming in about $13 million above budgeted levels. Inflation continues to pose a concern for the coming year, he said, but revenues are still expected to grow in 2024.

General fund reserves are estimated to be at about $41 million by the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Staff plans to use about $3.4 million in reserve funds for fiscal 2024, which would leave the city with a reserve of about $37.6 million by the end of the upcoming fiscal year.

If the city stays on budget, the estimated reserve balance would be approximately 13% of fiscal 2024 expenditures.

The Bloomington City Council will vote to adopt the fiscal 2024 budget in April.

