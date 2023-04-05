BLOOMINGTON — The Citizens' Beautification Committee is seeking nominations for its annual Beautification Awards.
The awards recognize residential and nonresidential property owners in the City of Bloomington who make a positive contribution or improvement to the city's appearance through dedication and efforts in landscaping, architecture and property maintenance.
Nomination forms can be found online at
Bloomingtonil.gov. Nominations will be accepted through May 26.
Awards will be presented at a City Council meeting this summer.
Hundreds fill up on Kiwanis pancake breakfast in Bloomington
022623-blm-loc-1pancakeday.JPG
Clinton's Jennifer Randol, left, on Saturday hands a plate of pancakes to 7-year-old Isabella Dundov, lower middle, as her 4-year-old brother, Connor Dundov, looks on. Also attending the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day in Bloomington was the children's mother, Missy Dundov, above right, and family friend Christie Rabideau, of Normal. The Dundovs are Bloomington residents.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
022623-blm-loc-2pancakeday.JPG
Cary Myers, 7, passes a carton of milk while dining Saturday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day in Bloomington. To his left is his grandmother Sue Merrick, 67, of Normal. Myers' father, Josh Myers, said Cary took his first bite of "real food" at a previous Pancake Day event.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
022623-blm-loc-3pancakeday.JPG
Pictured from left at the Saturday Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day event are Chloe Myers, 2, with her mother Cathy Myers, her brother Clark Myers, 5, her and her father Josh Myers.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGPRAGH
022623-blm-loc-4pancakeday.JPG
Volunteering at the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day on Saturday, from left, are Bob Bahnsen, and married couple Jenna and Bryan Crabtree. All are of Normal.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
