BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army, 611 W. Washington St. in Bloomington, will host a fan distribution this week.

Seniors ages 60 and up and individuals with documented medical conditions may pick up a fan Tuesday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, or Thursday, June 1, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The distribution will then open up to the general public from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 6, and 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8.

Fans will be distributed between the Family Services building on Washington and the Safe Harbor Shelter on North Oak Street. Recipients are asked to enter the alley from Oak Street, heading west.

Recipients must present a photo ID and a piece of mail. Fans will only be given to those who did not receive one in 2022, due to quantity limitations.

Call 309-829-9476 for more information.

Donations to purchase more fans can be made at sabloomington.org.

