Bloomington Salvation Army stretches capacity to shelter homeless from dangerous cold

BLOOMINGTON — Sporting a dark scar on his neck, a souvenir from recent surgery, James Auck said he is grateful to be a resident at the Salvation Army's Safe Harbor shelter.

"I just got out of major surgery," Auck said, "and they held my bed for me and everything. It was very nice of them to do that for me."

He was one of 86 people housed by the shelter overnight Thursday, as temperatures plummeted to life-threatening levels across the region. The shelter, 208 N. Oak St., Bloomington, only has 58 beds, but opened its shelter to all because of the emergency conditions.

The Salvation Army is a crucial part of what advocates describe as an extremely limited amount of resources for the homeless in McLean County.

For several days ahead of the winter storm that swept through the region on Thursday, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency circulated a list of warming centers, which provide temporary respite from the cold, and shelters that can provide more assistance.

For McLean County homeless, resources limited despite freezing temps As temperatures plummet to dangerous levels across the region, advocates say there are limited resources for the homeless in McLean County.

But only three locations on EMA's list offer more than short-term relief: the Salvation Army, Home Sweet Home Ministries and Project Oz. Of those, only one — the Salvation Army's Safe Harbor — shelters adults without housing overnight.

Auck said he has money saved up for an apartment, but the surgery and insurance has caused a financial mess for him.

"This place is a hand up, not a handout," he said.

He and the others who sought shelter Thursday night were not only kept out of the dangerous cold, but also served Christmas dinner.

"It was a packed dinner," said Jake Rothwell, a case worker at Safe Harbor. "It was a great dinner, actually. The people who were here, they were doing some Christmas caroling with the residents."

Rothwell is studying social work at Illinois State University. He started at Safe Harbor this August as an intern and was recently hired on as an employee.

"I love it," Rothwell said. "It feels really rewarding, helping these people out. There's some great people (here), and I'm learning a lot."

Rothwell said the shelter's director, Sarah Idleman, even made sure to get residents Christmas gifts.

"I think everyone should be getting a present during the holidays' season," Rothwell said. "A lot of these individuals may not be able to. So, if we can do that, by all means, I'm all for it."

Overflow clients still receive the same services as residents. They have access to bedding and a bed mat, but they do have to sleep on the floor, Rothwell said.

Idleman said they also open their lobby as a Safety Net when temperatures dip below "12 degrees real-feel." The Safety Net, she said, is for individuals who are not permitted inside the shelter due to previous violent behavior.

When the weather is warmer, Rothwell said, they still have people needing shelter, but they do not turn anyone away.

"If we get full, people are able to get on a waiting list. They are still able to make use of our day services, so pretty much everything that residents get, as well."

One of the most important benefits is the meals, he said.

Anne Clementz runs the kitchen at Safe Harbor, serving as a kitchen manager and cook. She makes use of food banks and pantries around town as well as purchasing some other elements.

"They do not leave hungry, I guarantee that," Clementz said.

Lunches and breakfasts, she said, are usually above 40 people, even in warm weather. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, though, "it was nothing to have 100 people at night time," Clementz said.

"Even sometimes at lunch they would be lined up," she said.

Rothwell added, "There's, oftentimes, more than enough food for people to get seconds if they wish."

He said feeding people who are hungry helps keep them grounded. "I think meals like this are able to create a level of normalcy for people. And I think that's a really important aspect to consider when it comes to confronting situations like what some of these people find themselves faced with."

Rothwell said they go to great lengths to help people get back on their feet, get the help that they need and start living their lives again.

The shelter is not just a bed and a meal, he said. They offer workshops and skills training as well. Something that the residents know makes it stand above other shelters.

"You see homelessness in our community, driving through town," Rothwell said. "But until you're kind of faced with the totality of it, you're like, 'Wow. There's definitely a need for services.'

"And there are definitely people in this community who really are kind-hearted, and they want, more than anything, to help other individuals. And I think it's kind of inspired me to, every day, try and do as much as I can."

Photos of the massive winter storm sweeping across America