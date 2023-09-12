BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army of McLean County's annual coat drive is underway as colder weather begins to approach.

The organization is asking for donations of new adult coats, hats, gloves or monetary donations to support the drive.

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Corps Community Center, 611 W. Washington St., in Bloomington.

Nearly 400 coats were donated to community members last year through this effort.

Those who are in need of a coat this year should call 309-829-9476, ext. 289, to leave a message. Each caller will be contacted via telephone for an intake interview over the phone. Appointments for coat pick-up will be scheduled during that time.

Visit sabloomington.org for more information.

