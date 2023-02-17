BLOOMINGTON — During its "Love Beyond" event on Thursday, The Salvation Army Bloomington Corps announced it raised $572,673 in campaigns last year.

The organization was just shy of its $600,000 goal, according to a news release issued Friday. It raised $135,572 from the Red Kettle campaign and $437,101 from mail appeals, online giving and mail-in donations. The total amount raised missed the fundraising goal by $27,327.

The Salvation Army stated that the kettles have continued to see a decline in funds due to consumers doing more online shopping and carrying less cash. There were also several days of severe weather during the holiday season, causing bell ringer cancellations. The mail appeals and online donations have helped close the gap.

"We are grateful to the many generous friends in this region who heard and responded to the needs,” Major Daniel Leisher, corps officer for the local Salvation Army, stated in the news release. “I would certainly call The Salvation Army's Campaign here in McLean County a success! We came close enough that we are hoping no change to services will be needed; however, this will require further evaluation. Early in the campaign, we had a measure of uncertainty — yet many in our region rose to the challenge and gave to support their neighbors in need.”

Thursday's event also honored the top bell ringers in a number of different categories. The Bloomington Fire Department was named the top bell ringing group, bringing in over $4,600. The Dave Penn Memorial Award for volunteer of the year was given to Dr. Joseph Culpepper, who has been a volunteer at Safe Harbor Shelter for over 20 years.

All donations to The Salvation Army go toward McLean County individuals or families in need. Donations can be made at sabloomington.org by clicking the donation button.

