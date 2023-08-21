BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army will host the
End of Summer Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The event will be held at the Salvation Army of McLean County at 611 W. Washington St. in Bloomington.
The block party will include free food, a bounce house, face painting, games, music, door prizes and a petting zoo.
Attendees will be able to meet community partners, including the Bloomington Public Library, Brightpoint, Family Community Resource Center, Workforce Equity Initiative at Heartland Community College, Goodwill, Heartland Head Start, and Pathway of Hope.
For more information, contact The Salvation Army at 309-829-9476.
The Sunshine BELLS of Bloomington-Normal Community Bells play before the the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff breakfast on Nov. 15.
Clay Jackson
Watch now: Salvation Army hosts block party in Bloomington
Watch Now: Salvation Army block party on Washington Street
The Salvation Army welcomed the neighborhood to a party Saturday at their Washington Street location in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
The Salvation Army welcomed the neighborhood to a party Saturday, Aug. 20, at their Washington Street location.
D. Jack Alkire
The Salvation Army welcomed the neighborhood to a party Saturday, Aug. 20, at their Washington Street location.
D. Jack Alkire
Community resources were out to meet and greet at the Salvation Army's block party Saturday, Aug. 20, on Washington Street in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
The Salvation Army welcomed the neighborhood to a party with free food Saturday, Aug. 20, at their Washington Street location in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Left to right, Tammy Brooks, Marilyn Boyd, Major Laura Leisher and Eva Starkey coordinate the kitchen Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Salvation Army's block party at their Washington Street location in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
The Salvation Army welcomed the neighborhood to a party Saturday, Aug. 20, at their Washington Street location.
D. Jack Alkire
The Bloomington Fire Department attended the Salvation Army's block party Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Washington Street location in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Rubber duckies in a duck pond at the Salvation Army's block party Saturday, Aug. 20, in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Children enjoyed a massive bouncy house at the Salvation Army's block party Saturday, Aug. 20, in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
The Salvation Army welcomed the neighborhood to a party Saturday, Aug. 20, at their Washington Street location. Contestants play a candy game.
D. Jack Alkire
The Salvation Army welcomed the neighborhood to a party Saturday, Aug. 20, at their Washington Street location.
D. Jack Alkire
Community resource groups were out to meet and greet at the Salvation Army's block party Saturday, Aug. 20, on Washington Street in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
The Salvation Army welcomed the neighborhood to a party Saturday, Aug. 20, at their Washington Street location. Contestants played candy games for prizes.
D. Jack Alkire
The Salvation Army welcomed the neighborhood to a party Saturday, Aug. 20, at their Washington Street location. They had a local DJ on hand who also helped with musical chairs.
D. Jack Alkire
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
