BLOOMINGTON — Residents of a Bloomington apartment building have been displaced after their homes flooded with sewage.
The 12-unit building at Elm Point Apartments, 304 Turnberry Drive, became temporarily uninhabitable after sustaining
flood damage from a broken sewer pipe on Sunday.
Kary Rodrick, regional manager of Elm Point Apartments, said she started receiving notifications of toilets gurgling last week. Although Elm Point's contractor jetted the system, residents started making emergency calls on Sunday due to their toilets backing up.
Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Drain arrived Monday and discovered a blockage that was dug out. However, this was not the source of the flooding, Rodrick said.
Flood damage sustained in the interior of a Elm Point Apartments building on Turnberry Drive.
PROVIDED PHOTO
After digging deeper, Rodrick said, Roto-Rooter workers discovered a busted pipe that she said was traced back to work performed by Ameren Illinois last year.
An Ameren representative could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday evening.
Although she did not have a definitive timetable on when the building could be habitable again, Rodrick said there are enough vacant Elm Point units to accommodate all of the displaced residents.
"We've been in communication with everybody and we're working as quickly as we can," Rodrick said.
