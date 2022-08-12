 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomington region issued additional cannabis license

BLOOMINGTON — A third round of conditional cannabis dispensary licenses issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday included one license awarded in Bloomington's "BLS" region, which includes McLean and DeWitt counties.

This brings the total number of issued licenses statewide to 182 out of an available 185. However, the conditional licenses do not immediately entitle the licensee to buy or sell cannabis.

The license approved in the Bloomington region was for Project Equity Illinois Inc.

In June, the Bloomington City Council approved a special permit request from Project Equity Illinois Inc. for an adult-use dispensary at 1006 JC Parkway, near Walmart.

According to city documents, the dispensary would add 20 full-time jobs with benefits and anticipates bringing in $300,000 in additional tax revenue each year.

The dispensary would sell a variety of cannabis flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape cartridges and disposables, edibles and beverages, tinctures and topicals, according to records.

Woodford County announces first monkeypox case

The other license awarded in the Bloomington region was for Illinois Health and Wellness LLC in July.

Licenses were issued based on a lottery process. Of the businesses selected, 41% are majority Black-owned, 7% are majority white-owned, 4% are majority Latino-owned and 38% of awardees did not disclose the race of the business' owners.

All entities that have been awarded these conditional licenses will have 180 days to select a physical storefront location and receive a full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License.

A 180-day extension may be granted to those business unable to find a physical location by the deadline.

Licensees may also be eligible for the Social Equity Cannabis Loan Program, which offers low-interest loans to qualified applicants.

