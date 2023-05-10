BLOOMINGTON — Public Works crews in Bloomington will continue to collect bulk waste at no extra charge through May 12, but the schedule for pickup has been updated.

Crews were delayed after a large amount of materials were left out for pickup, the city said Monday. As a result, crews will be in the area designated Zone 1 Orange on Monday and Tuesday.

Crews will then move to Zone 2 Orange on Tuesday. They are expected in Zone 3 Orange on Wednesday, Zone 4 Orange on Thursday and Zone 5 Orange on Friday.

Regular updates will be posted online by Public Works as well as the interactive map at bloomingtonil.gov/solidwaste. For a map of the zone areas, see this story at pantagraph.com.