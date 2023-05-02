BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Public Works will collect bulk at no additional charge for Solid Waste Program customers May 1-12 for the Spring 2023 Free Bulk Pickup.
Regular updates will be posted online by Public Works as well as the interactive map on the Solid Waste pages as crews progress.
As of now, crews are on schedule, based on the Leaf, Bush, Trimmings and Bulk Pickup 2023 Calendar, and will be in Zone 3 Blue on May 3.
They are expected in Zone 4 Blue on May 4; Zone 5 Blue, May 5; Zone 1 Orange, May 8; Zone 2 Orange, May 9; Zone 3 Orange, May 10; Zone 4 Orange, May 11; and Zone 5 Orange, May 12.
Contact publicworks@cityblm.org or 309-434-2225 for questions.
