BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Public Works will collect bulk at no additional charge for Solid Waste Program customers May 1-12 for the Spring 2023 Free Bulk Pickup.

Crews will follow the 2023 Leaf, Bush, Trimmings and Bulk Pickup Calendar starting with Zone 1 Blue on May 1. Leaves, brush and trimmings will be picked up at the same time as bulk.

Pickup dates may be adjusted depending on the amount of material, weather or other factors. The Public Works Department will post daily updates and update the interactive map at bloomingtonil.gov/solidwaste.

Residents can also sign up for updates at bloomingtonil.gov/i-want-to/sign-up/email-subscription-lists.

Materials must be placed in separate piles behind the curb by 6 a.m. on the date of pickup.

Sod, dirt, rock, shingles and appliances are not included in the spring bulk pickup. They can be collected curbside, but customers must contact Public Works to arrange the collection. Those materials can also be taken to the Citizen Convenience Center at 402 S. East St., Bloomington.

