BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Public Library (BPL) is set to receive a grant from the Secretary of State's office worth over $116,000.

According to a Tuesday press release, secretary Alexi Giannoulias said libraries are the "cornerstone" of communities and that "our cities and towns could not thrive without the services our libraries offer."

The money is part of the Public Library Per Capita Grant program which "allocates money for books and learning materials, staff, equipment, digital access and new technology," according to the release.

BPL plans to use the funds to increase various collections and "bolster programs that support all ages of library users."