BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Public Library has added a service designed to help veterans to the list of free online resources for patrons.

Brainfuse VetNow is an all-in-one service designed for a wide range of veteran needs. VetNow navigators help veterans and their families as they attempt to understand and apply for benefits they are eligible for, from local, state and federal programs. The experts are available to help veterans troubleshoot issues regarding housing, health care, education, mental health and more.

VetNow provides academic tutoring and employment transition assistance as well. The navigators can help translate military skills for civilian job managers, restructure resumes and assist in practicing interview skills.

The program can also assist veterans and their families as they prepare for college through a full suite of academic tools. Live online tutoring in a variety of college subjects is available as well as holistic writing support, extensive video lessons, comprehensive practice tests and more.

Live online help with VetNow's trained navigators is available daily from 1 to 10 p.m. To access this resource, veterans will need to go to bit.ly/vetnow with their Bloomington Public Library library card in hand.

A 5-minute overview video is available at bit.ly/vetnowtutorial.

For those interested in this service, there will be a free informational webinar at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. The webinar will be online at bit.ly/vetnowwebinar. Advanced registration is not required for the event.

Contact mimid@bloomingtonlibrary.org or 309-590-6144 for more information.