Bloomington protesters decry Roe decision

BLOOMINGTON — People from near and far demonstrated at noon Sunday for reproductive healthcare rights at a Twin Cities reproductive healthcare center.

At least 100 showed up at Bloomington’s Planned Parenthood location off of Clearwater Avenue at Veterans Parkway to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday reversal of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that made abortion a constitutional right.

Carson Belle, an Illinois State University student studying early childhood education, was among the demonstrators. She agreed that reproductive healthcare policies are personally important to her in her field.

To Belle, Roe v. Wade means freedom for women, she said, and “our ability to do what we want with our own bodies. “It’s taking back our power, I think.”

Belle, of Bloomington, said it’s heartbreaking that people had have to fight for these rights for several generations.

“My heart just sank,” Belle said of learning the news Friday. “This is what like my grandma and great grandma were fighting for, and now I'm out here having to do the work again, that they fought so hard for.

She was awed by Sunday’s turnout.

Bell said: “I think it just shows how much we're all paying attention to the news and what's going on now.

“And we're not staying silent about it. We're speaking up.”

The rally was organized by Sabrina Cavanaugh, of Normal, who said she was devastated and in tears on Friday. But on Saturday, she said, she took time to prepare for Sunday’s demonstration and advertise it, so “we could get our voices out.”

Cavanaugh said she’s always been very passionate about choice and had previously worked at Planned Parenthood. She is additionally passionate for ”women having an equal say in everything,” she said.

She said she was also concerned about the possibility that the high court would reconsider other landmark rulings, such as Loving v. Virginia, which found laws banning interracial marriage to be unconstitutional. Cavanaugh has a mixed-race child.

“Just everything is scary. We're just going so backwards,” she said.

Another attending protester was Grace Miller, of Napavine, Washington, who carried a sign that said “forced birth is violence.” She said many people would be forced to carry pregnancies now that Roe v. Wade is gone.

“It’s just messed up that we don’t have the freedom to have our own future now,” said Miller.

Moss Brown traveled two hours away from the small village of Oblong in Crawford County to attend the Sunday rally.

To Brown, Roe v. Wade means having the safety and privilege to accessing necessary care, and having the choice over what happens to your body. They also said that it will affect the LGBTQ community, which they are part of as a non-binary person.

Brown said they want to make people understand not just abortions are being stopped. “They’re also they're also stopping people from doing other things, and that might cause them to kill themselves.”

Also present was Cardella Joyce, a junior at Bloomington High School. She said she has attended an abortion rights protest every day since Friday.

To Joyce, Roe v. Wade means reproductive rights for women and all people with uteruses. She added Friday’s ruling is a gateway to other U.S. Supreme Court decisions, like Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which barred racial segregation in schools.

“It's not just reproductive rights; it's going to affect Black and brown people as well,” said Joyce.

Jarintzy Lua came up from Chatham to attend the rally. She said she served in the U.S. Navy, and losing her rights after serving is frustrating.

“It makes me upset. I’m passionate enough that I’m here, and I’m going to speak my mind any way that I can,” she said.

She carried a sign that called for mandatory child support at the first heartbeat.

“Everyone needs to have safe access to healthcare,” Lua continued. “That’s only right.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.