BLOOMINGTON — For the past four years, Gaynett Hoskins has been working to ensure that the local LGBTQ+ community has the opportunity to feel connected with the Bloomington-Normal Mobile Pride Parade.

June is Pride Month. And, every year, members of the LGBTQ+ community and supporters gather at Miller Park in Bloomington to decorate cars, make signs, meet community partners and then parade the cars around the park.

Hoskins, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said the idea came about during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"It was almost Pride month, and I wanted us to be able to celebrate one another," Hoskins said. "So we needed to physically distance but not socially distance."

She said the change in verbiage, from "social distancing" to "physical distancing," was important for LGBTQ+ people.

"I just wanted to be able to get out and just say, 'We love each other. We are going through, but we are not apart,'" Hoskins said.

The Mobile Pride Parade is designed as a family-friendly event.

Edward Bridges-O'Connor has been coming to the parade for three years.

"I'm sober," Bridges-O'Connor said. "So this is a nice alternative to events where it centers around drinking and stuff like that."

Since beginning, the parade has grown to include community resources like Central Illinois Friends, a free and low cost sexual health clinic that focuses on the LGBTQ+ community.

Nurse practitioner Sara Carl said the clinic started in Peoria in 1990 "to basically be the friends of people living with HIV." Now, the organization provides free testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), free vaccines for hepatitis A and human papillomavirus infection (HPV).

"For the most part," Carl said, "the services that we provide ... are free or low cost."

The parade also featured Misty Midler, a self-proclaimed drag diva.

"This is actually my first year as a drag performer," said Midler, a man who uses feminine pronouns when in drag.

She said Pride events are especially important.

"I think, in today's climate, in general, Pride is more important than ever ... I think it's super important for families to get involved in Pride just to show - just celebrate diversity, celebrate the lives around them," Midler said.

"Whether it's family, friends, neighbors, whoever (or) people they don't know. Pride events are important because it gives an opportunity for people to find their family."

That "family" she mentioned are people who care for and support members of the LGBTQ+ community when others won't.

Midler said she found her "family" at a Pride event like the parade. "Those people have saved my life and been there for everything," she said.

Hoskins said Pride events "put a spotlight" on LGBTQ+ people and celebrate their individuality. "It's not about 'including us,' because inclusion means, 'it's mine, and I'm going to let you in.'

"It's about acceptance, visibility," she said.

Hoskins said, "We've always been trying to fit in. Like, 'Where can I go? I don't want to look too gay. I don't want to present too gay ... I want to fit in.'

"The thing is, none of us are supposed to fit in anyway. We are supposed to be unique."

Bridges-O'Connor said he was glad to have Pride events like the parade. "Growing up, I never saw this kind of diversity. So it's nice to see it in my hometown finally."

