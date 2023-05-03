BLOOMINGTON — Residents of Bloomington are being asked to submit their feedback to the United States Postal Service about a new location for its downtown facility, currently at 400 N. Center St.

According to a mailer sent to each P.O. box at the location and to select residents, USPS is looking for about 1,300 square feet of space with at least 15 parking spaces within a mile of the existing building. USPS representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The post office is housed within a 50-year-old parking deck at 202 W. Market St.

In April, the Bloomington City Council adopted a resolution selecting the parking deck as the future location of a proposed transportation center for Connect Transit, leaving the future of the post office up in the air.

Although federal funding has been secured for the project, the resolution was the first step to making the transit hub a reality. Among other things, the council must approve a site plan for the transportation center and decide whether to lease or sell the property to Connect Transit.

"Keeping a postal facility in the downtown corridor is a top priority for the city and we’ve been working with post office representatives on how to accomplish this and best meet their needs," said Katherine Murphy, Bloomington's external affairs and communications manager. "We’re excited for the next steps and expect more information to come as the transfer station conversation continues."

One property owner who has shown interest in keeping the post office downtown is Vicki Tilton, owner of Fox and Hounds Hair Studio and Day Spa inside the Monroe Centre, which Tilton also owns. The building is across the street from the parking deck.

In a Facebook post from the salon, Tilton said she is "purely in a talking stage" with USPS about the possible relocation. However, she said the Monroe Centre does satisfy all of USPS' requirements.

The Monroe Centre has a private lot with 50 available parking spaces and has a loading dock that could accommodate mail trucks picking up outgoing mail.

Tilton said the vacant space for the post office was most recently occupied by the Energy Hut, a smoothie and juice bar that moved to Clinton.

"It's pretty much 1,700 square feet of open space," Tilton said. "And there's a small room in the back that could be used for storage."

Comments on the relocation should be mailed within the next 30 days to the United States Postal Service; Attn: Bloomington IL - Finance Station Relocation; P.O. Box 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.

