BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department will participate in this year's high-visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign on Wednesday.

The department said it is joining agencies from 11 other states in National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Region 5 and 7.

The campaign aims to address the trend of speeding and hazardous moving violations that often lead to personal injury and fatal crashes. According to a press release from BPD, speeding is involved in about one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide.

"The number one complaint the Bloomington Police Department receives is about speeding and other traffic violations," Chief Jamal Simington said in a statement. "We are committed to changing driver behavior in an effort to increase compliance and decrease traffic crashes."