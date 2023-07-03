BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police for a campaign that calls on drivers to quit speeding.

In a statement Monday, BPD said patrols will be ramped up in the city and across the state July 6-31 to cite drivers exceeding speed limits.

BPD Chief Jamal Simington said they've seen careless and risky driving increase in recent years, adding that speeding is relayed to officers as a top complaint at community events. He also reminded the public that speed limits are the law — and not a suggestion.

Bloomington joins the Town of Normal's police department in the campaign. The program is supported by IDOT funds.

