BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police for a campaign that calls on drivers to quit speeding.
In a statement Monday, BPD said patrols will be ramped up in the city and across the state July 6-31 to cite drivers exceeding speed limits.
BPD Chief Jamal Simington said they've seen careless and risky driving increase in recent years, adding that speeding is relayed to officers as a top complaint at community events. He also reminded the public that speed limits are the law — and not a suggestion.
Bloomington joins the
Town of Normal's police department in the campaign. The program is supported by IDOT funds.
Pedestrian deaths are on the rise and a certain type of car may be to blame. People being struck by cars have shot up by 70% since 2010, and some believe that’s because of trucks. The number of people killed by trucks doubled in the last decade. Veuer has more.
Teen drivers are one of the highest-risk groups on the road. Young drivers are more likely to make mistakes from inexperience, get distracted by devices or other passengers, or engage in risky behaviors like speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, or drinking and driving.
In recent decades, more states have implemented policy change in an effort to reduce risks for teen drivers and those who share the road with them. Most notably, states have adopted
graduated licensing systems that progressively scale up young drivers’ privileges on the road as they get more experience behind the wheel. States have also introduced stronger laws on the use of seatbelts, mobile devices, and substances, which apply to all motorists but are particular risk factors for teens.
Recent years have shown a marked decline in teen vehicle fatalities as a result of these reforms. In 2005, a total of 4,874 teens were killed in a vehicle crash. By 2019, that figure had fallen by more than half, to 2,165. However, there remains a significant gap between male and female fatalities: in 2019, the number of male fatalities (1,450) was over twice as high as the number of female fatalities (715) for teens aged 15 to 19.
Male teens are at greater risk for vehicle fatalities
One of the factors contributing to this difference is male drivers’ tendency to engage in more risky behaviors behind the wheel compared to their female counterparts. For example, there is a statistically significant difference between the genders on seatbelt use, with 7.4% of males not wearing a seatbelt compared to 5.6% of females. Male teen drivers also have a slight, statistically insignificant edge in cell phone use (39.6% for males and 38.4% for females), though it is most concerning that the rate of phone use while driving for both genders is so high.
Distracted driving—including using a phone while behind the wheel—is highly risky, responsible for more than
3,000 vehicle deaths annually and more than 1,000 injuries each day. Some research estimates that texting while driving is even more likely to lead to a crash than driving under the influence. This is a particular issue for teens, who have high rates of phone use.
Female teen drivers are more likely to wear a seat belt than males
The distracted driving problem is worse in some states than others. Most of the states where teen drivers report the highest phone use are rural states in the Midwest or Mountain West, including five states where more than half of teen drivers admit to using their phones while driving. Teens in these states also tend to wear seatbelts at a lower rate than teen drivers elsewhere. The lower volume of cars on rural roads may be contributing to a false sense of safety, but vehicle accidents in
rural areas are often more likely to result in injury or death.
The data used in this analysis is from the CDC’s
and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System Fatality Analysis Reporting System . To determine the states with the most distracted teen drivers, researchers at CoPilot calculated the share of teens using their phone while driving, defined by the CDC as having texted or e-mailed while driving a car in the past 30 days. In the event of a tie, the state with the higher share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt and/or the higher teen traffic fatality rate was ranked higher. The teen traffic fatality rate was calculated as the number of teen traffic fatalities divided by the teen population, averaged over the past five years.
Here are the states with the most distracted teen drivers.
15. Arkansas
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 43.7% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 12.5% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 16.8 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 35
14. Mississippi
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 44.0% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 10.6% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 24.5 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 54
13. Oklahoma
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 44.1% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 6.8% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 17.8 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 48
12. Alabama
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 44.2% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 9.4% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 22.3 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 74
11. Wisconsin
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 46.5% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 5.5% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 10.6 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 40
10. Missouri
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 46.5% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 8.6% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 18.9 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 76
9. Idaho
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 47.9% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 6.2% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 15.1 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 19
8. Kansas
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 49.1% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 5.7% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 15.7 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 32
7. Ohio
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 49.1% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 7.9% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 11.3 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 87
6. Nebraska
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 49.4% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 9.2% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 17.0 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 22
5. Wyoming
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 51.8% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 10.7% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 23.6 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 9
4. Iowa
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 51.9% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 6.6% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 13.2 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 29
3. Montana
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 54.1% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 8.3% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 25.7 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 17
2. North Dakota
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 54.5% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 7.5% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 15.5 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 7
1. South Dakota
Share of teens using their phone while driving: 57.0% Share of teens who don’t wear a seatbelt: 13.1% Teen traffic fatality rate (per 100k): 18.7 Average annual teen traffic fatalities: 11
